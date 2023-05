Thomas William Aker (Sonny)

Thomas William Aker 36, passed away suddenly April, 19th in Eau Claire WI. Born July 6th 1986. Survived by Mother Anne Schuster, Father Tom E. Aker, and Sister Jessica Knutson. Tom graduated from New Heights HS. Stillwater MN 2004. Married Denise Hause 2020. A celebration of life will be held July 9th at Amnicon Falls State Park friends shelter. 12-4pm. Sonny will be missed by many.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.