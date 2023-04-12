Thomas W. Harvey, 70 of Culver, MN, passed away unexpectedly February 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. He was born July 5, 1952, to Gerald and Bernice Harvey in Ladysmith, WI. He graduated from Denfeld High School and served in the United States Navy. He worked as a forklift mechanic and then a gasfitter for Duluth Comfort Systems, retiring after 18 years. He was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the United Northern Sportsmen Club, the MN Deer Hunters Assoc., and enjoyed hunting and fishing with many of his cousins, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Margaret “Peggy” Onraet, and brother-in-law Chet Leno. He is survived by sisters Joni Leno, Carol (Mike) Nelson, and Judy Zigich, numerous nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion, Tug. A celebration of life will be held at All American Club, 1931 W Michigan St, Duluth, MN on June 10 from 12-3 pm.