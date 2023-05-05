Thomas L. Frisbie died May 2, 2023. He was 90 years old.

Thom was born to Chester and Helena (Bock) Frisbie on February 25, 1933 in Ashland, WI. He lived his early years in Superior, WI, graduating from East High School (1950), serving in the US Navy (1952-54), and completing a Bachelor of Science degree from Superior State College (1958). He married Sara Williamson in1956 and they had two children, Kathy & Steve.

Thom taught in the Eau Claire Public School System for almost 30 years, dividing this tenure between Memorial and North High Schools. He taught history and journalism, receiving a MS degree from the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire in 1965.

After completing a second master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin, Stout, Menomonie (1970), he served both North and Memorial as a guidance counselor. Later Thom spent nine years (1989-98) supervising interns for the UW Stout’s Psychology and Counseling Department.

Thom was a great sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching athletic competitions on all levels in many sports ranging from curling to NFL football. He enjoyed history and sports trivia challenges with friends.

Thom was an avid card player and seldom passed up a game of bridge, poker, pinochle, or cribbage. He also liked word games including crossword puzzles and scrabble matches. He had a fine memory and delighted in providing just the right quotation for the occasion.

Thom enjoyed fishing, especially his annual weeklong trek to Canada with friends where, “I learned to catch walleye, play poker, and enjoy superb conversations.”

His travels extended far beyond fishing trips and were an important part of his life. Scotland, China, Australia, Eastern Europe and Russia, Western Europe, Greece, Spain, Italy, and South America were among his ports-of-call. His favorite destination was London, England, which he visited 12 times.

Thom was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jacqueline Geimer. He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Frisbie, and his son, Steven Frisbie; daughter in law Jennifer Frisbie; and two granddaughters, Anna and Margaret, all of Minneapolis. He is also survived by his dearest friend and companion of over 40 years, Mary Mickel of Eau Claire, WI.

At Thom’s request there will be no formal visitation or religious service.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.