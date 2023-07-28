Thomas David Simenson

Lt. Col. Thomas David “Dave” Simenson, USAF retired, 89, husband of Joan Nancy Ramstad Simenson, died Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Sumter Grove.

Born May 14, 1934, in Superior, WI, he was a son of the late Clarence Simenson and the late Margaret Lund Simenson. He retired from the U.S. Air Force after more than 21 years of service and was a Korean War and Vietnam War veteran.

He was a member of Swan Lake Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and member of the church session. Mr. Simenson was an active member of the Sumter Family YMCA for many years. He was an excellent craftsman and enjoyed sailing.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years; two sons, Tim Simenson and Todd Simenson (Tina) all of Sumter; two grandchildren, Ashley Simenson Tolbert (Brian) and Amy Simenson Chua (Scotty); four great-grandchildren, Spencer Chua, Ellie Tolbert, Audrey Chua, and Weston Tolbert; two brothers, Dan Simenson (Florence) of Whidbey Island, WA and John Simenson (Mary) of Superior, WI; a sister, Judith Berman of Wilmington, DE; and a number of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffery John Simenson.

A funeral service will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday at Swan Lake Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Chuck Staggs officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in the Sumter Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 P.M. Wednesday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Swan Lake Presbyterian Church, 912 Haynsworth St., Sumter, SC 29150 or the Sumter Family YMCA, 510 Miller Rd., Sumter, SC 29150.

Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.