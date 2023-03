Dec. 10, 1952 - Feb. 21, 2023 Thomas A. Wasserman, 70, of Superior, WI, passed away from cancer on Tuesday, February 21, in Solvay House. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Superior Moose, Saturday, April 15, at 4 PM. A benefit for Tom will also be held this Saturday, March 4, from 2-6 PM at the Superior Moose. Arrangements by Downs-LeSage.