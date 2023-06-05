Theodore A. Dahlberg Jr.

Theodore Adolph “Ted” Dahlberg Jr., age 85, formerly of Solon Springs, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at home with family in Pittsville, WI. He was born on June 23, 1937, in Superior, WI, the son of Theodore and Edythe (Stevens) Dahlberg Sr. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann Johnson on June 9, 1962 in Solon Springs.

Ted graduated from Northwestern High School with the class of 1956. He proudly served his country with the Wisconsin Army National Guard. Ted had a long career of over 50 years as a lineman with the Dahlberg Light and Power Company. He was known to be a bit of a workaholic and was a dedicated DIYer. He loved camping and traveling with in the United States. Ted was proud of his missionary work he did with the Mississippi Nailbenders Inc., donating time and skills to build churches throughout the Midwest. He was very faithful and an active member of the Northwoods Community Church, where he served as a deacon. Most of all, family was the center of his world and always most important to him.

He is survived by his children Mark (Julie) Dahlberg of Solon Springs and Marlis (John) Downs of Pittsville, Wisconsin; his grandchildren Luke, Beth, and Anna Dahlberg, and Christopher (Marie) Downs, Hannah (Brian) Resheske, Paul, Sarah, Rebekah, Joseph, and Leah Downs; his great-granddaughter, Rory; his brothers, Lloyd (Cathy) Dahlberg of Wascott, WI, Richard Dahlberg of Duluth, MN, Raymond (Georgia) Dahlberg of Fond u Lac, WI, and Stanley (Claudia) Dahlberg of Superior, WI; his sister, Nancy (Fred) Renman of South Range, WI; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Ted is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ann Dahlberg; his brothers, Dale and Dennis Dahlberg; and his sister, Kay Riggio.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Northwoods Community Church in Solon Springs, where visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of the service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

