Terry Lynn Gunderson

Terry L Gunderson, 59, died February 20, 2023, in Phoenix AZ with her family present. She was born August 29, 1963, to James and Rhoda Gunderson in Superior, WI. She attended Superior schools, graduating from SSHS in 1982. A talented athlete, Terry played high school volleyball, basketball, and softball. While attending Vermilion Community College in Ely, MN she played women’s fastpitch softball, earning recognition for pitching more games than any other woman in her division in the five-state region. After graduating she continued to play for various leagues in the Duluth/Superior area. Terry helped family, friends, and animals whenever she could; she believed in helping animals by volunteering to feed and water feral cats in the Phoenix area. She also fostered and adopted several dogs and cats over the years. She left behind four cats who are now in Superior awaiting homes. Terry enjoyed learning new skills, earning certificates and technical college degrees, building her personal computers, woodworking, gardening, and leather working. Whatever she did, Terry believed in doing her best, whether in the mail room, grooming dogs, or as a package handler she completed her work with dedication and pride. Terry is dearly loved and missed by family and friends; her quiet demeanor, loving heart, honest and blunt opinions, and dry sense of humor made her special to those who knew her well. Terry is preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Sherry. She is survived by her sister, Nancy Gallagher; niece, Michelle Gallagher; nephew, Derek (Lisa) Gallagher; aunts, an uncle, and numerous cousins. The family extends a heartfelt thank-you to Hospice of the Valley staff for the comfort and care they gave to Terry during her final days. A celebration of Terry’s life will be held Saturday, April 22, 2023, 3-6 pm, at Aces on 29th, 2827 Oakes Avenue, in Superior, WI.