Tammy Hamilton

Tammy Jean Hamilton, 61, of Ramsey, Illinois, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023, at her home in Ramsey Illinois.

Private services to be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Ramsey, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.

She was born October 20, 1961 in Superior, WI, the daughter of Ronald August (Elizabeth) Gernay who preceded her in death in 2004 and Marlene Mae Hageman, formerly Anderson Gernay. She was a medical assistant and caregiver. She was “Free Spirited” and loved music, being outdoors, hiking and country cruising. Tammy enjoyed being “dressed to the hilt”, with her hair and makeup. But, most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren.

Tammy is survived by: Mother - Marlene Hagemen, Brainerd, MN; Sons - Lyndon “Cole” (Ellen) Wilson and Logan Hamilton, all of Franklin, IL; Daughters - Lindsey (Joshua) Bialk, Chicago, IL, Lacey (Dustin) Haycraft, Waverly, IL, and Lilley Hamilton, Franklin, IL; Grandchildren - Bentley, Nathan, Kane, Nolan, Ava, Cohen, Skylar and Riley; Sisters - Terri (Gary) Kulhan, Springfield, IL, Tracey (Chuck) Day, Superior, WI, and Tonya Murray, Brainerd, MN; Brother - Tim (Tammy) Hagemen, Coon Rapids, MN, and Tom (Melissa) Orr, Beardstown, IL; Special Friend - Bruce Brewer, Ramsey, IL.