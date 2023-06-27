Susan ‘Sue’ Christensen

Susan ‘Sue’ R. Christensen, 73, of Minong, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Sue was born in Superior on Feb. 15, 1950, the daughter of Marie (Eggert) and Arthur Carlson, Sr. She graduated from Superior Senior High School with the class of 1968.

She married Ronald Christensen on Aug. 13, 1983, and they celebrated 30 years of marriage until his death in 2013.

Sue worked for Saratoga liquor for many years. She also volunteered at Fairlawn Mansion and was active with local voting polls. She was a member of Friends of Superior Public Library and enjoyed working the book sales with her friends.

Sue loved quilting and sewing, especially making sock monkeys and has given many away over the years. The real joy in her life was spending time with her grandchildren. They especially enjoyed baking together.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brother, Arthur ‘Art’ Carlson, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Stephen Bamber.

Sue is survived by her daughter, Anna (Tim) Warring of Minong; grandchildren, William, Charlotte, and one on the way, Becca Sue; sisters, Darlene (Dick) Clemensen of Houston, Joan (Bernard) Stein of Superior, Linn (Kelly) Magnuson of Nap, and Becki Bamber of Clearwater Fl; many nieces, nephews, and extended family; and her beloved cat, Soozee.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 11 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. with Pastor Ben Kidder as officiant.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at St. Luke’s Cardiac Center and ICU.

