June 27th, 1949 - May 25th, 2023 Susan “Sue” Kamppi, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her close family, after a brave battle with cancer. She will be remembered for her love of tennis, culinary skills, and compassionate heart.

Sue had a passion for tennis, both playing and watching the sport. She also enjoyed playing cribbage, engaging in friendly competition and creating cherished memories with loved ones.

In the kitchen, Sue’s culinary talents were unmatched. Her pancakes, chip dip, banana bread, and pumpkin bars were among her most beloved creations. Each bite was a testament to her skill and love for her craft, leaving a lasting impression on the taste buds and hearts of those fortunate enough to savor her dishes.

During the summer, Sue delighted in tending to her garden, going on motorcycle rides, and volunteering her time for Relay for life, making a difference in the lives of others affected by cancer.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Murrel Kammpi, and four fur babies, Belle, Bubbles, Miley, and Kesha. Susan Kamppi is survived by her sister Lynn (Jim), brothers Clyde (Janis) and Ken (Peg), life partner Georgette, and son Shaun. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

May Sue’s memory be a source of comfort and inspiration. A Celebration of Life will be held at Lost in the 50’s on June 17th, starting at 1pm.