07/03/1942-03/01/2023 Stuart W. Peterson, 80, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his residence in Lake Nebagamon, WI. He was born in Duluth on July 3, 1942, to Wendell and Ellen (Freeberg) Peterson of Grand Marais, MN.

He graduated from Cook County High School in 1960. After serving in the US Army, he attended UW-Superior earning a degree in business and accounting, later becoming a self-employed CPA.

He enjoyed skeet shooting and was an excellent hunter and fisherman having grown up using those very skills. He followed UMD hockey and was definitely a MN Viking fan. A long-awaited wish to revisit childhood memories and relatives was accomplished with a trip to Anchorage alongside his sister and her husband.

He was predeceased by his parents, baby sister Sherrill, infant son, and former wife Ardith Hildebrandt. He is survived by son Todd Peterson of Lake Nebagamon, sister Cindy (Ray) Saari of Solon Springs, and aunt Jean Peterson of Anchorage AK along with numerous cousins.

A time of remembrance is planned for later this summer in his hometown. We wish to thank his business assistant Cindy Sotona, his neighbors the Haugruds, and Todd’s caregiver, Sandy Hildebrandt, for their kindness and assistance.