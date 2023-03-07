Steven R. Rae, 73, of Superior, died Friday February 24, 2023 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Steven was born in Eugene, Oregon on June 11, 1949 the son of Clifford and Bernice (Strong) Rae.

He served his country enlisting in the US Army. Steve worked for many years as a miller for the LaFarge Cement Company.

He enjoyed golfing, walking, riding his bike, and bird hunting. He also enjoyed visiting his son Bob and sitting out on the dock.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, William Rae; brother-in-law, Jerry Johnston; niece, Linda Johnston; and nephew, David Johnston.

Steve is survived by his son, Robert (Christina) Rae of Grand Rapids, MN; grandsons, Nick (Kassidy Johnson) Rae and Kyle Rae; great granddaughters, Zoey Lynn and Charlie; and sister, Lois Johnston.

A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery this Spring.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.