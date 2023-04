Steven David Luoma, 55, passed away unexpectedly on March 31, 2023. Born on June 21, 1967, in South Bend, Indiana to Victor and Jean Luoma.

Steven is survived by his children, Allison, Nicholas and Matthew, parents Victor and Jean, as well as his siblings Dave, Travis (Lori), Tori and their children.

A celebration of Steven’s life will be held on April 29, 2023, from 1-4 PM at the Belgium Club in Superior.