Steven A. Leino, 55, of Superior, died Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

Steve was born on June 23, 1967, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, the son of Margot Vivian (Johnson) and Arthur John Leino.

He was united in marriage to Susan Belanger on May 20, 1991, in Las Vegas, NV.

Steve and Susan owned and operated the Harbor Garage in Superior. Susan and their son Cory will continue to run the business.

Some of his interests included cars, trucks, motorcycles, trains, working on small engines and large engines, gardening and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his brother, David.

Survivors include his wife, Susan of Superior; son, Cory (Samantha) Leino of Superior; parents, Arthur and Margot of Brule; and aunt, Ann Hill of Seattle, WA.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

