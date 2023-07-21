Stephen G. Covill, 79, longtime resident of Superior, died peacefully, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Twin Ports Rehabilitation Center in Superior.

He was born in Chicago, IL on February 29, 1944, the son of Glenn and Luella (Stauffenberg) Covill.

He served his country honorably in the United States Navy where he was a part of the Seabees, the Navy Construction Battalion.

Stephen was united in marriage to Mary Riel in April of 1992, and they recently celebrated thirty-one years of marriage before his passing.

He was a self-employed contractor and worked in the maintenance department at Northwood Children’s Home for twenty-seven years. He also taught at the former Central Junior High School in Superior. He was also a Watkins Distributer for fifty years.

Stephen was a member of Twin Ports Baptist Church where he was extremely involved and served in many ministries. He and Kathy took the Single Senior Ladies on many trips and activities. He also worked on bus ministry.

In his free time, Stephen also enjoyed fishing, camping, and baking. Most of all, Stephen loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary “Kathy” Covill, Superior, WI; daughters, Theresa Miller and Tammy Covill, both of Superior, WI; sons, Shawn Covill and Stephen (Korena) Covill Jr, all of Eau Claire, WI; stepson, Gerald Esala, Superior, WI; nineteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Hueston, of Illinois, and brother, Bruce Covill, of South Dakota.

He is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Covill; sisters, Sharon Hanke, Carolyn Simmons, brother, Kenneth Covill, and his parents Glenn and Luella Covill.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Monday, July 24, 2023, at Twin Ports Baptist Church, 208 52nd Ave East in Superior, and will continue until the 10:30 AM Funeral Service with Pastor Mark Wagenschutz officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Superior where the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard will accord Military Honors.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.