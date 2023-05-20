Sophia Bjorg Johannesson, 34, from Superior, WI died in her sleep unexpectedly on Monday, May 8, 2023 in her home in Minneapolis, MN.

She was born on March 6, 1989, in Duluth, MN to Fotoula Sideri Letsos and Clarence Johannesson.

Sophia graduated from UMD in 2012 with a B.A. in Communications Sciences and Disorders General and was starting a new career with Northwestern Mutual at the time of her passing.

Sophia enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and friends. Frequently, she would drive north with her partner Adam to spend many days at the lake house, fly or ice fishing and treating her family with her gourmet cuisine that she was very proud of.

Sophia was larger than life! She was very popular and loved in high school with more friends than anyone we knew! She became state finalist for Miss Teen Wisconsin in 2006.

She was passionate about anything she took up and strove for the best. She loved her gourmet cooking, traveling, writing poetry, painting, crafting, scrapbooking, and fly fishing.

Sophia will be remembered for her bubbly personality, her incredible smile, and her friendly nature that ensured everyone around her felt included. Her beautiful heart and her dedication, always willing to help others in need.

She will be remembered for the ways in which she welcomed others and compassion, and the love and joy she left in our hearts.

Sophia was preceded in death by her paternal Grandparents: Brynjolfur “Bennie” Johannesson and Bjorg “Bee” Johannesson, maternal Grandparents: Yiannis Sideri and Sophia Sideri; very special grandma Alexandra (Yiayia) Letsos, her Aunts; Maria Sideri, Peggy Johnson, Sandra Thompson, Uncle Kenny Johannesson and cousin Greyson Newman and special friend Gunnar Velin and his brother Garth Velin.

She is survived by her mother, Fotoula Johannesson; her father, Clarence Johannesson; her sister Maria Letsos (Rob Pfister); her brothers, Yanni Letsos, Corey Johannesson, Kevin Johannesson, and Derek Johannesson; her partner, Adam Stephenson; her godfather, Alex Livadaros (Debbie Livadaros); very special aunt Deena (Monroe) Putnam special uncle Eric Johannesson; cousins Amy (Eddie) Bounsall, Dana (Van) Newman, Jay Johnson; very special friend Dawn Hastings (son Ryan); and several nieces and nephews and countless of wonderful friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 pm, on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior WI, with a Trisagion (prayer service) at 6:30 pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 632 E. 2nd Street, Duluth, MN.

Following the Funeral Service, Burial Service at Calvary Cemetery, 3424 E Highway 105, Superior WI, 54880

After the burial, the reception (Makaria) will be 4pm-7pm at, 5133 S State Hwy 35, Superior, WI 54880

To leave an online condolence please visit www.downsfh.com