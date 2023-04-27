Signe Marie Welter (Lammi) of Ennis, Texas, left this world on the 26th of January 2023, at the age of 103. Signe was born on November 19, 1919, in Superior Wisconsin to John and Aina Lammi of Maple Wisconsin and was the youngest of 3 children.

Signe grew up and lived on the family farm in Maple Wisconsin until she moved to Ennis, Texas in 2006 to be with her daughter and son-in-law. During those years in Maple Wisconsin, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Maple Cooperative Services for 46 years. In addition, she worked as an insurance agent for Mutual Services Insurance Company and treasurer for the Douglas County Democratic Party.

After her retirement, she remained active enjoying her many pastime pursuits: managing her investment accounts, volunteering at the Faith Lutheran Church in Maple Wisconsin, reading (mostly mystery books), tending her peony flower garden, lilac bushes, and lawn, and walking up to 2 miles a day. She was an avid sports fan. Signe loved the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Braves (before they moved to Atlanta), and Milwaukee Brewers. She rooted for the Boston Red Socks when they played the New York Yankees. After her move to Texas, she adopted the Texas Rangers, but not the Dallas Cowboys since they were division rivals with the Packers.

Signe was independent and self-reliant, active in politics and an advocate for women’s rights. She was ahead of her time.

Signe was preceded in death by her parents, John and Aina Lammi; brother Oliver Lammi; and sister and brother-in-law, Elna and Ed Rantala, all of Maple, Wisconsin.

Signe is survived by her daughter, Sandy Pearson and son-in-law, Huston Pearson in Ennis, TX; granddaughter Laura Combs and her husband Chance Combs of Lipan Texas. Plus, nieces and their husbands: Dorothy and Ron Schiff, Poplar Wisconsin, Shirley and John Urbaniak, Maple Wisconsin, Nancy and Tom Wiisanen, Poplar Wisconsin, Kathy and Duane Esselstrom, Maple Wisconsin, and Maggie and Tony Albrecht, Amherst Wisconsin. Also, several great nieces and nephews and their children.

Visitation will be held on Thursday May 11, 2023, from 10:00 until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Faith Lutheran Church 4641 S. County Road F, Maple, WI with Pastor John Knierim as officiant. Burial will be in Faith Lutheran Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Faith Lutheran Church, Maple Wisconsin.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, Wisconsin 54880 will be handling the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.