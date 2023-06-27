Shrileyan Erickson

Shirleyan Erickson, 90 of South Range, WI, died on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth, MN.

She was born August 5, 1932 to William and Maude (Wilson) Parker.

Shirleyan was employed as a switchboard operator and in admitting at Superior Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a mom and homemaker in addition to working out of the home.

Shirleyan was a member of the St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and loved playing bingo whenever she had the chance.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Elmer; her son, William Erickson; her daughters, Peggy Jorgenson, and Mary Makowsky; her grandson, Kenny Cross and her brother, Robert Parker.

Survivors include her children, Elizabeth (Mike) Cross, A. Ann (Martin) Nelson, Joella (Kevin) Lindquist, Charles (Catherine) Erickson, and John (Patti) Erickson; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and other family members.

A private service will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at St. Francis Cemetery in Superior.

