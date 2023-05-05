Shirley Anderson, 92, Superior resident, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at Villa Marina in Superior, WI. She was born on August 14, 1930, in her grandmother’s house in Frederic, WI, the daughter of Roy and Agnes Laatsch. Growing up in Frederic, WI, she graduated from Frederic High School in the class of 1949.

She married Kermit Anderson in September of 1949 and together they moved to Superior, WI and raised eight children.

Shirley worked as a nurse’s aide for over twenty years. She worked at the old St. Mary’s of Superior, at the Memorial Hospital of Superior, and the Southdale Nursing Home.

She is survived by her children, Mike (Yon) Anderson, South Range, WI, David (Kathy) Anderson, Luck, WI, Judy (Jim) Poferl, Homoassa, FL, Charles (Dawn) Anderson, Superior, Susan (Steve) Renoos, Madison, WI, Corey Anderson, Superior, Scott (Lori) Anderson, Superior, and Tereasa Karlon, Cudahy, WI, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kermit, and her parents.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Villa Marina Nursing Home and St. Luke’s Hospice for their excellent care of Shirley.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Our Redeemer’s Free Lutheran Church, 2125 Missouri Ave in Superior, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.