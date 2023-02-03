Shirley A.L. Udeen, 89 of Superior, died Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born at her home in South Range on Feb. 7, 1933, the daughter of Alfred and Alma (Schvette) Stolzman. She married Floyd ‘Bob’ ‘Duff’ Udeen on April 3, 1954, and they celebrated 60 years of marriage until his death in 2014.

She had worked for many years as Post Master for the Post Office in South Range. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. Shirley enjoyed being outdoors at her lake home and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; daughter, Lori Nollet; and grandsons, Peter and Joshua Udeen.

Shirley is survived by her two sons, Donald Udeen of Amnicon Lake and Randy (Sandy) Udeen of Amnicon Lake; son-in-law, Mark Nollet; grandchildren, Jonathon Udeen, Christopher Chruscielski, Marilyn Udeen, Eric Udeen, Chelsea Rasmussen, Branden Nollet, Steven Udeen, Andy Udeen, and Donald Udeen, Jr; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Marilyn Moll; and brothers, Al (Diane) Stolzman and Richard Stolzman.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 9th from 10:00 until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service at Bethel Lutheran Church in Superior with Pastor Darrell Kyle as officiant. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Steven Udeen, Andy Udeen, Branden Nollet, Donald Udeen Jr., Jonathon Udeen, Eric Udeen, and Chris Chruscielski.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.downsfh.com.