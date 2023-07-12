Sharon Ann Nault of Mount Dora, FL passed on July 2, 2023, in her home surrounded by her husband Joe Nault, son Marc, and granddaughter Bree.

She was born on September 4, 1945, in Grafton, ND and is the daughter of Bernard & Charlene Mosolf. She is survived by her Husband Joe, Son Marc Nault of Jacksonville, Fl, Daughter Deborah Schnetzer of Dunwoody, GA, Grandchildren, Briana Nault, Katherine Schnetzer, Allison Schnetzer and Brother, Mark Mosolf of Bismarck, ND.

After graduating high school in Valley City, ND, she went on to North Dakota State School of Science for her associate degree. After nursing school, she moved for work to Grand Forks, ND where she met the love of her life Joe Nault. They were married in 1966 and moved back to Joe’s hometown of Superior, WI. There she continued her nursing career working for Superior Memorial Hospital in the emergency room where her love and compassion was evident in the care she gave.

In 1986 they decided to follow their longtime friends to the south, and moved the family to Longwood, FL. There she continued in nursing as a set nurse at Universal studios on set for shows such as Swamp Thing, and Nickelodeon children’s shows. She then wanted to continue her education and received her Nursing bachelor’s degree from Seminole State College in 2003. Her love for caring continued at Central Florida Regional Medical Center where she retired as a case manager in 2011 to Mount Dora, Florida.

In her retirement, her and Joe split their time spending winters in FL and summers in WI. She enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, golfing, and her faith. If you had the opportunity to meet her, you know that she always had a warm smile, enormous heart and was truly one of a kind. She was witty, funny, and feisty. It is an indescribable loss, and the void it creates will be overwhelming for some time. She will be terribly missed by family and friends.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Friday July 14, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Church Mount Dora, FL where she was a Eucharistic Minister. The service will start at 9am, immediately followed by the reception at The Country Club of Mount Dora.