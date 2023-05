Nov. 20, 1961 - March 24, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Scott Randgaard, 61, Superior, Wis., died Friday, March 24, in Solvay Hospice House.

A Memorial Day celebration will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 27, at Across the Pond Veterans Park in Iron River, Wis. A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Gronk’s in Superior. Memorials are preferred to The Salvation Army in Superior.