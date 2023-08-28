Scott McIntyre, 77, lifelong Superior resident died peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Benedictine Health Center in Duluth, MN.

He was born in Superior on April 17, 1946, the son of John C. and Mary E. (DeMeyer) McIntyre.

He graduated from the former Cathedral High School in Superior and attended the University of Wisconsin-Superior where he was a member of Phi Sigma Epsilon.

Scott served his country honorably in the United States Army in the Airborne Infantry, serving a full tour in Vietnam. For his exemplary service he was awarded the Purple Heart and was recognized and honored with the Good Conduct Medal, Expert Rifle Badge, Vietnam Commendation, Combat Infantry Badge, as well as several other unit citations.

Scott worked for Burlington Northern Railway for thirty-eight years. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Superior and served as president of Northern Pacific Federal Credit Union.

Above all, Scott was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be dearly missed by his son, Jay (Kim) McIntyre, Duluth, MN; grandson, Nathan McIntyre “the light of his life; daughter, Christine Rae McIntyre, of New York; brother, John “Pete” (Colleen) McIntyre, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sister, Rosemary Harum; nephew, “Baby” John Harum, and his parents.

The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the Nurses and staff at Benedictine Health Center and the Essentia hospice care team for the outstanding care and comfort they provided Scott.

A private family service will be held where Military Honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.

Friends are invited to join the family for a luncheon and a Time of Remembrance and Celebration of Scott’s Life from 1:00-2:30 PM on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Belgian Club, 3931 E. 2nd Street in Superior.

In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, memorials may be made in Scott’s name to DAV-Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.