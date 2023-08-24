Scott M Andrews

Scott “Schlep” Andrews 55 lost his battle with cancer on August 8 2023 in Duluth at St. Mary’s hospital with family by his side.

Scott was born in Superior Wisc on April 3 1968 the son of James and Joan Andrews and grew up in Superior graduating in 1986 from Superior senior high school. After graduating high school he spent 2yrs in Denver Colorado attending automotive/diesel mechanic school and after completing that returned to the Superior area and worked at various garages in the Duluth/Superior Area.

Scott enjoyed spending time with his family and friends especially with his grandchildren Olivia and Benjamin. He also.enjoyed stock car racing, and loved working on and driving his #4 street stock at the local tracks even earning himself the title of Northern Nationals Champion at the Superior track in 1992 also the mid-season champion in 1993 and in 1994 he took 1st in points at the Proctor track.

Scott is survived by his son Justin (Melanie) Andrews and grandchildren Olivia and Benjamin Andrews his parents James and Joan Andrews his sister Mary Jo Andrews his brother Patrick (Anne) Andrews nieces Felisha Rose and Janea Andrews and his girlfriend Jennifer Koster.

He is proceeded in death by his sister Kathy brother Jimmy Joe his Maternal grandparents Julien “Joe” and Winifred Thomas Paternal grandparents Albert “al” and Mayme Andrews.

There will be a celebration of life for Scott on Saturday September 16 2023 from 1-5pm at the Oliver Village Hall in Oliver Wisc.