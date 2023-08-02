Sally Ann Noonan, 88, longtime Superior resident, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in her home surrounded by family. She was born on December 4, 1934, in Windom, MN, the daughter of Tilford and Savina (Hartman) Johnson.

Sadly, Sally’s mother passed away in 1941 and she was sent to live in Superior, where she was raised by Peter Olaf and Hannah Botten. She attended the former Superior East High School.

She was united in marriage to Lawrence “Buzz” Noonan, in Superior, on January 29, 1952. They spent fifty-nine wonderful years together before his passing in 2011.

Sally spent her years as a homemaker, taking great care of her five children. She was a member of the former Itasca Presbyterian Church in Superior and loved crocheting, baking, and watching her favorite shows on the television. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her children, Gerald (Denise) Noonan, Robert (Coral) Noonan, Jennifer (Jim) Prokop, and Ruth (Mike) Sallee; grandchildren, Eric (Susie) Noonan, Geralyn (Kevin Moris) Noonan, Kristine (Ryan Coshow) Noonan, Jacob (Katlynn Fisher) Noonan, Carlee Noonan, Brian (Denisa Xhani) Prokop, Brenda (Brandon Beerntsen) Prokop, and Terry (Caitlyn Carlson) Britton; fourteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Sally is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lawrence; son Tim Noonan; brothers Jack, Jim, Jerry, and Richard Johnson; sisters Margie Malady, Rose Olson, and Ruth Johnson; and her parents.

A Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Darrow Road Wesleyan Church, 4020 S. Darrow Rd in Superior, and will continue until the 12:00 PM Funeral Service with Pastor John Flemming officiating.

Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.