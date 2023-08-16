Ruth Beckwell

Ruth Kirk Beckwell, 98, of formerly of Minong, WI died on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior.

She was born September 28, 1924 in Superior to Jeannette O. (Ehnebom) and George H. Munnings.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles; her daughter, Barbara Ann Beckwell and her son, Pete Beckwell.

Survivors include her son, Clipper (Bobo) Beckwell of Superior; daughter in-law, Shirley Beckwell of Manchaca, TX; brother, John “Jack” Munnings; sister, Francis Munnings; grandchildren Robin, Brian, Melanie, Harley, and Cole; 15 great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A very special thank you to Lynn Thompson, Jimmie Beckwell, and Denny Cashman. Twin Ports Health Services, nurses, CNA’s, therapists, the wonderful staff and resident Barb Nelson for comforting Ruth on bad days. Dala Fisher for all the beautiful flowers, from her garden. Ruth smiled everyday looking at them and so did the staff.

A Private family burial will be held at Lakeside Cemetery.

