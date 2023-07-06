On June 29, 2023, Rosanne Schulz departed her life in this world. She leaves behind a loving legacy defined by her work as a dedicated teacher and her membership in numerous choirs. She now moves on to take her place in the Heavenly Choir.

Rosanne was born on November 15, 1928, to Joseph C. Schulz and Genevieve Schulz (nee Diedrichs). She was the third child and only daughter born to this couple. She had two older brothers, John, and Robert. Their Mother died when Rosanne was a baby. Years later when Joseph married Irene Schulz (née McDonnell), Rosanne gained four sisters and four more brothers. For most of her ninety-four years, Rosanne resided in the same Superior, Wisconsin house where she was born. Her father’s sisters, JoHanna, Mary, Julia, and Rose helped to raise her in this home.

Rosanne attended Cathedral of Christ the King Elementary School and High School, then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. After teaching for two years at Ashland Middle School, she taught thirty-eight years in the Superior School District, mostly at Lincoln School.

She was a member of the Federation of Teachers and the Superior Area Retired Teachers Association. She belonged to the Legion of Mary at Cathedral Church Choir for close to sixty years. She was an alto/second soprano in the Duluth-Superior Symphony Chorus. Rosanne loved traveling to Europe with those choirs.

Rosanne was preceded in her passing by her parents, Joseph and Genevieve Schulz; her stepmother, Irene Schulz; her brothers, John, Robert, and Thomas Schulz; her sister, Catherine (Schulz) Haase; her aunts, JoHanna, Mary, Julia, and Rose and her brothers-in-law, Loren Haase, David Ritsche, and Eugene Carlson.

Rosanne is survived by and will be greatly missed for her quick wit and great care, by her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. Until recently, she remembered all her family by sending special cards and presents. Her surviving family includes Mary (Eugene) Carlson, Juliana (David) Ritsche, Irene (James) Mulroy, Joseph (Sandra) Schulz, Patrick (Sue) Schulz, James (Karen) Schulz, sister-in-law Katherine Schulz, in addition to twenty-five nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews and beyond.

Visitation will begin at 8:30 AM, Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Belknap Street, Superior, WI, and will continue until the 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.