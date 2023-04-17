Ronald W. Johnson

Ronald Whitney Johnson, 88, longtime resident of Lakeside, WI, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN.

He was born September 2, 1934, in Duluth MN to Fred and Edith (Hendrickson) Johnson.

Ron grew up on the family farm in Lakeside, WI and graduated from Northwestern High School, class of 1952.

In January of 1955, Ron joined the United States Navy and became Engineman 2nd Class in charge of the main propulsion engine room on the USS Observer MSO-461. He was part of a tour of the Mediterranean to practice sweeping mines. He was honorably discharged in 1959 and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Ron was united in marriage to Susan Lund on August 3, 1968, and they celebrated fifty-four years of marriage before his passing.

Ron worked for Superior Fiber Products/Georgia Pacific for thirty years, retiring in 1996 as Maintenance Superintendent. He also did pulp and welding on the side, making trailers for local farms.

He was a member of the Lakeside Baptist Church where he served in many capacities including trustee, deacon, Sunday school teacher, and AWANA commander.

He was a member of the Bong/Hofstedt American Legion Post #409.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman and loved spending time at his cabin on Lake Vermillion where he enjoyed boating and fishing. Above all, Ron loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and will be remembered for his steadfastness to his church.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan; son, Jeff Johnson; daughter, Laurie (Justin) Meller; grandson, Ethan Meller; granddaughter, Abby Meller; niece, Karin (Craig) Westgate; nephew, David (Susie) Evan; cousin, George (Sally) Johnson, and several other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Elaine Evan.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Lakeside Baptist Church, 3176 S. Middle River Road, and will continue until the 11:00 AM Memorial Service with Pastor Travis Ulrich officiating, and a luncheon to follow.

Military Honors will be accorded at the church by the Bong/Hofstedt American Legion Post #409 Honor Guard.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery at a later date.

Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery at a later date.