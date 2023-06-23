Roger H. Stalvig, 72, of Superior, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at his residence.

Roger was born in Superior on June 9, 1951, to Henry and Gertrude (Blaisdell) Stalvig.

He began working with Huron Cement in 1970 and continued with Lafarge Cement as a repairman until his retirement in 2013.

Roger was very passionate about horses and enjoyed watching, riding, driving, and competitively pulling them. He owned and operated Bayfront Carriages in Canal Park for many years, and Country Carriages later in life. He was a member of the Northwoods Harness Club and the Midwest Farmers Horse Pulling Association, through which he proudly earned the 2012 High Point Award. He instilled his love of animals in his children and grandchildren as well.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former spouse and mother of his children, Deborah Stalvig; former spouse, Susan Stalvig; sisters, Margie (Jack) Clark and Kathy (Joe) Kimmes; brothers-in-law, Bud Carlson, and Dan Aunet.

Roger is survived by his children, Sheila (Scott) Keup and Roger (Patti) Stalvig; grandchildren, Timothy (Ashley) Stalvig, Madison Stalvig, and Hallie Stalvig; great grandchildren, Henry and Hazel; bonus grandchildren, Rachel Keup, Noelle Romito, and Aaron Keup; sisters, Ruie Carlson and Barb Aunet; and friend, Cathy Carlson.

Celebration of life will be on Friday, June 30th beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Roger and Patti’s home, 3748 During Rd, Superior, WI 54880.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com