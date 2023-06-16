Robin L. Harvey

Robin Lynne Harvey, 59, of Iron River, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 in Ashland, WI from a decade long battle with Alzheimers. Robin was born on August 24, 1963 in Eau Claire, WI to Robert Miller and the late Patricia Wright.

Robin lived much of her life in the Brule and Iron River area. She had great photography and crafting skills and used her talents for an embroidery business for some time. Robin enjoyed concerts, going to shows and taking trips. She had an infectious laugh that was adored by many. Above all she had a special love for her many friends and for her five children.

Robin dedicated much of her time and body to Alzheimer’s research in hopes to help find a cure. Her sacrifice was noble and will not be forgotten.

She is survived by her father Rob (Donna) Miller, her sister, Colleen Miller, her children Mitch Ogren, Taylore Ogren, Claire Harvey, Lydia Harvey, Sydney Harvey and her four grandchildren Nova, Vice, Lexington and Breckin.

She is preceded in death by her mother. Patricia Wright and her sister Dawn Alexson.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, June 23rd at 1:00 p.m. at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Brule. There will be a luncheon following at the Kro Bar.

Roberts Funeral Home of Ashland is assisting the family with arrangements.