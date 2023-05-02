Robert William Norberg, 96, of New Perspective Senior Living in Superior, WI, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community, Duluth, MN

He was born in Duluth on February 27, 1927. Bob left high school at age 17 to serve in the US Navy during World War II and was aboard the USS Midas in the Pacific. In 1947 he began working on the railroad and retired in 1984 from the BNSF Railroad.

Bob was a loyal member of the Superior Elks Lodge #403, and an avid Green Bay Packer fan. Bob will be remembered for his love of woodworking and having the ability to fix about anything. He was passionate about his family, a great husband, loving father, and loyal friend.

Bob married Marjorie Jean Tomczak, and they celebrated 55 years of marriage until her passing in 2004. In June 2006, Bob married Donna Coleman and they resided in Superior together for 17 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife Marjorie, children, Janie, and William Robert, and son-in-law, Paul.

Survivors include his wife, Donna; four daughters, Mary Jo (Steve) Aldrich of Duluth, Bonnie (Wesley) Little of Poplar, WI, Roberta Hood of Mason City, IA, Sandra Wicklund of Superior; Phil (Lori) Coleman of Victoria, MN; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Elks Lodge, 1503 Belknap St, Superior on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Lunch will be provided.

Burial was in Calvary Cemetery in Superior with military honors conducted by the American Legion Richard I Bong American Post 435.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St. is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit www.downsfh.com.