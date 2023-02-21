Robert W. Ekstrom

Robert “Bob” W. Ekstrom, 88, Superior resident, passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born June 10, 1934, to Warren and Ann (Schmiege) Ekstrom in Superior, WI.

He attended McCaskill School on the UWS campus and graduated from Central High School in 1952.

Bob married Marlene Vandenberghe on September 8, 1956. They were happily married for over 51 years before her passing on February 16, 2008.

In his early years, Bob spent his summers at Camp Allen for Boys on Lake Pokegama, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, where he learned to swim, canoe, sail, and earned sharpshooter bars on the rifle range.

After high school he went to work in the family men’s clothing business. He also joined the 179th F.I.S. Air National Guard unit in Duluth, Minnesota where he spent the next 9 years fulfilling his military obligation while continuing in the clothing business. In the summer of 1956, he became a full-time technician at the air base. He worked there for 5 years where he attained the rank of Tech Sergeant. In 1961 he returned to work at Ekstrom’s men’s clothing store, on Tower Avenue in Superior, as a buyer and salesman. He enjoyed his career there until the store closed in December 1983. He ended his career in menswear retailing at McGregor-Soderstrom in downtown Duluth, working there for 12 years before retiring.

Bob enjoyed keeping up his properties in Superior and at the lake and spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and getting driver and team updates from his grandson. He attended races in Iowa and Kansas.

He was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church, Acacia-Itasca Masonic Lodge #329, AAD Shrine of Duluth, and the Belgian Club in Superior.

Bob is survived by his daughter Lori (Charles) LaGesse; grandson Eric LaGesse; his brother-in-law Donald (Jeanne) Vandenberghe and sister-in-law Joanne Drinkwine and their families.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Marlene, his parents, brother Thomas in 1938, and many aunts and uncles.

The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff at Harmony House, Elysian Senior Homes and Gentiva Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

The Visitation will begin with a 10:00 AM Masonic Service on Monday, February 27, 2023, at United Presbyterian Church, 229 N 28th St, Superior, WI and will continue until the 12:00 PM Funeral Service with Gary Banker as officiant.

Burial will be in the St. Francis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital Twin Cities Unit, 215 Radio Dr Suite 101, Woodbury, MN 55125.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.