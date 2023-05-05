Robert Harold Lansing

Robert Harold “Bob” Lansing, age 75, of Solon Springs, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Superior Health and Rehabilitation in Superior, WI. He was born on May 18, 1947, in St. Paul, MN, the son of Harold and Margaret (Deboe) Lansing. He was united in marriage to Katherine Anita Bartholome Andersen March 16, 1986, in Las Vegas, NV.

Born in St. Paul, MN, Bob spent his formative years in Ellsworth, WI. He attended St. Francis grade school where he served as an altar boy. He later attended Ellsworth High School where he was active in football and basketball, wearing number twenty-two for both sports. Bob was honored as the homecoming king his senior year. His love of football lasted until the end, and he was a passionate Green Bay Packer fan. Bob always wanted to be a mountain man and settled nicely into the great Northwoods of Wisconsin. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ATVing, and snowmobiling. He also loved salmon fishing in the Great Lakes, even holding the record salmon at one time for Lake Superior. Bob was a proud United States Army veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a dedicated member of the American Legion Post 499 of Gordon, WI.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Katherine Lansing of Solon Springs, WI; his son, Corey (Connie) Lansing of Petoskey, MI; his step-daughter, Victoria (Lonny Smith) Andersen of Durham, CA; his grandsons, Benjamin and Garrett Lansing; his step-grandson, Dustin Smith; his siblings, Mary Brunkow of Woodbury, MN, Jerome “Mike” (Pat) Lansing of Balsam Lake and Lynn (Gary) Schneider both of Balsam Lake, WI; his step-brothers, Joe (Helen) Bettendorf and Mike (Karen) Bettendorf; his nieces and nephews, Dana (Julie) Lansing, Noa (Connie) Lansing, Asia (Kim) Lansing, Grady Schneider, Justina (Curtis Kees) Lansing, and Taricia (Tim Badger) Lansing; eleven great nieces and nephews; four great-great-nieces; and his former wife, Patricia (Doug) Bush of Arkansas, WI.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Cliff Brunkow, his stepfather, Joe Bettendorf, and his nephew, Kevin Wakefield.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, May 22, 2023 at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Solon Springs, WI, where visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of Mass. Interment will be held at 3:00 P.M. in Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Please leave your condolences for the family online at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.