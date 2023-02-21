Robert “Gundy” Gunderson, 84 formerly of Iron River, WI died on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Villa Marina in Superior.

He was born on June 12, 1938, in Superior, WI to Jeanette (Peterson) and Carl Gunderson. Gundy was employed with the city of Superior as a mechanic and equipment operator with the parks and recreation department.

Bob as a sports enthusiast cheered on his beloved New York Yankees, Green Bay Packers, and Wisconsin Badgers. Baseball was a priority, as a young man he played in the Vacation Land league representing Butler Park. For many years he played First baseman in the City of Superior softball league creating lasting friendships throughout his life.

Bob’s favorite past time was eating out at many establishments in Iron River, the ladies (waitress) knew his schedule and would have his table ready for him prior to his arrival…he never missed a VFW fish fry.

He spent his last few years being cared for by staff at Willow River in Iron River Wisconsin and Villa Marina in Superior Wisconsin. Bob’s family is grateful for the care he received from the many staff members who treated him with such kindness and so lovingly.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his son Robert, Jr., his brother, James and his former wife, Joanne.

Survivors include his sons, Randy (Colleen) Gunderson and Michael (Jana) Gunderson; his grandchildren, Brett (Kelsey Krob) Gunderson, Elyse (Kellen) McCoshen and Dominic Gunderson; his great grandson, Charles McCoshen; his sisters, Joanne (Richard) Branzell and Carol (Roger Peterson) Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral service in Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street, Superior, WI.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery following the funeral.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com