Robert ‘Bob’ C. Lambert

Robert Charles “Bob” Lambert, 75, of Foxboro, WI died Monday, March 6, 2023 at his residence. Born February 21, 1948 in Bloomington, IL the son of Charles E. Lambert and Audrey Jean (Woods), Lambert moved to Superior, WI at age six weeks and was a lifetime Wisconsin resident since.

Bob attended Blaine Elementary School until moving to rural Douglas Country at age seven where he attended Patzau State Graded School and Foxboro Elementary School. He attended Central High School and was a member of the first graduating class of Superior Senior High School in 1966. He attended UW-Superior for one year before enlisting in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. Sergeant Lambert served as a security policeman as a nuclear weapons systems security supervisor. He served in Texas, Guam and Diyarbakir, Turkey during his tour.

Bob resumed his studies in fine arts at UW-Superior following his honorable discharge from the military. Subsequently, he became sole proprietor and manager of Millard Berg’s photographic specialty store and photo processing laboratory in Superior, WI eventually becoming a self-taught professional photographer. He was named by the World Photographic Marketing Association as a Certified Photographic Counselor and assisted many professional photographers and enthusiasts in the area.

Bob resumed his studies at UW-S earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in mathematics and physics in 1986 with a teaching certification. He taught mathematics, physics and other sciences at Iola, WI. He earned his Masters of Science Degree and Education Specialist Degree at UW-Superior. Bob served as high school principal at Shell Lake, WI and Hurley, WI. He served as school district administrator in the Wisconsin school districts of Hurley, Solon Springs and Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan.

Other employment throughout his life included farmhand on the Wesley Thompson farm in Foxboro, US Steel Plant machine shop laborer at Morgan Park in Duluth, MN, Amundson Bow & Arrow fiberglass bow sander in Superior, WI, and clerk at Bingham Hardware in Superior, WI.

Bob was a lead singer and guitarist for most of his lifetime with the country rock “Risin’ Sons” band and the “Junction” band, playing at a wide variety of venues. Other interests included acrylic on canvas painting, home maintenance, construction and repairs, vehicle maintenance, vegetable gardening, canning and freezing, cooking and wine making. Bob was an avid deer hunter, fisherman and woodsman. He was a member of the Episcopal church, Lions Club, Wisconsin Association of Secondary School Principals, Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators, Certified Photographic Counselors, Sigma Pi Sigma Physics Honor Society, and American Legion, Lockman-Jensen Post 499, Gordon, WI. Bob also served as a Radiological Monitoring Instructor and Radiological Officer for the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Government for nuclear disasters.

Bob is survived by his wife Stephanie Jeanne (Olson) Lambert of Foxboro, WI, son Jeffrey C. Lambert of St. Louis Park, MN, son Robert J. Lambert (Kylee) of Benbrook, TX, step-grandson Peyton Patterson and granddaughter Addison Jo Lambert both of Benbrook, TX, brother William C. “Lovits” Lambert (Brenda) of Superior, WI, sister Ginger Bukovich (Dennis) of Foxboro, WI, and brother Joseph Wnek (Susie) of Temecula, CA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Joseph Wnek, brothers Charles E. Lambert III, Alfred C. Lambert and Edward C. Lambert.

Visitation will begin at 10:00a.m., Wednesday, March 15, 2023, until the Requiem Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of St. Alban the Martyr, 1510 New York Avenue, Superior, with the Reverend Steven Burns officiating. Luncheon to follow at the church. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Any memorials may be made to the church.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To sign the online guest book or send condolences, visit www.downsfh.com.