Richard W. Riedasch

Richard W. “Dick” Riedasch, 80, lifelong Superior resident, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Twin Ports Health Services in Superior, WI. He was born in Superior on January 2, 1943, the son of Richard H. and Mae (Kolstad) Riedasch.

After high school, Dick went on to earn his master’s degree in Education and dedicated himself to teaching within the Superior School District for over 30 years and was extremely active within the teacher’s union before retiring.

He was united in marriage to Jean Dahl on June 6, 1965, and they celebrated 57 years of marriage before his passing.

Dick was a longtime member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Superior. In his free time, he was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. His beautiful log home and property on the Amnicon River provided such pleasure to him in retirement. Tending his deer “herd” and frequent checks on the contents of his trail camera was an almost daily ritual. Most of all, Dick enjoyed spending time with his family and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother and will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean Riedasch, Superior, WI; daughter, Jill (Kord) Schull, Portland, OR; son, Erik (Erin) Riedasch, Madison, WI; brother, Scott (Ann Marie Ott) Riedasch, Baileys Harbor, WI; and his grandchildren, Brynne and Broden Schull.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 3, 2023, at Concordia Lutheran Church, 1708 John Avenue, Superior, with Pastor Michelle Rowell officiating.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.