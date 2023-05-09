Richard Ellsworth Shaul, 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 30th 2023 at his winter home in Yuma, AZ with his wife, Colleen, at his side. He was born in Superior, WI where he was a lifelong resident. He was the son of Richard Ellsworth Shaul Senior and Marcella Adaline Hall.

Richard retired from the City of Duluth as the Arial Lift Bridge operator. He was an avid runner, crossing the finish line in 17 Grandma’s Marathons. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball for a number of years. Richard was also a talented musician and longtime drummer in The Emotionals and The Main Event, and a few other bands in between.

Richard had a good sense of humor and was well loved by everyone who knew him. He was fondly called “Uncle Dickie” by his nieces and nephews. Richard’s kids were everything to him. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Richard is survived by his wife Colleen (Hutchinson) Shaul, his sons, Tyler Shaul (Ramona Deonauth) and Jay Shaul, his grandsons, Jackson, Benson and Phoenix Shaul, his sister Julie (Scott) Olson, his sister-in-law, Dawn (Bill) Mahai and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, along with infant son, Neil Richard Shaul. There will be a celebration of life in Pattison State Park at Historic CCC Shelter, June 30, 2:00 to 7:00