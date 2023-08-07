Richard ‘Dick’ R. Sislo

Richard ‘Dick’ Ray Sislo, 78, of South Range, WI, and Deland, FL, died on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his Wisconsin residence.

Richard was born in Superior, WI, on July 8, 1945, to William and Jean (Krause) Sislo.

Following his graduation from Cathedral High School, he earned his accounting degree from U.W.S.

On May 31, 1996, In Deland, FL, Richard R. Sislo and Donna L. Utting were united in marriage.

His work history included being a distribution manager for Ed Phillips and Sons in Wisconsin and Minnesota, as a salesman for a public utilities company in Florida, and after retirement worked for President’s Liquor.

Dick was a big fan of sports and often officiated at various football, baseball, softball, and basketball games. He enjoyed golf and softball the most, along with watching the Wisconsin Badgers and the Green Bay Packers. He organized numerous spaghetti dinners at various places and for years was the chairman of the Garbage Omelet breakfasts at Holy Assumption Catholic Church. Dick also had a big heart for dogs, especially his Bucky and Badger.

He was a member of Holy Assumption Catholic Church, a board member of Holy Assumption Credit Union, a member and officer of the Elks, Eagles, V.F.W, Knights of Columbus, and the Moose Lodge. Dick was not only a member but an officer in most of the aforementioned groups.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Sislo; children, Andrew (Renee) Sislo, Superior, Angela Erickson, Superior, Anthony ‘Tony’ Sislo, Superior, John (Michelina) Bowman, Deland, FL, and Kerri Fogle of Deland, FL; 12 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; siblings, James (Karen) Sislo, Wausau, WI, and Denese (Don) Odermann, Mercer, WI; many nieces and nephews; and his canine friends, Bucky and Badger.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Assumption Catholic Church, 5601 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI, with Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci as celebrant.

Following the service, everyone is invited to a luncheon in the parish hall.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Knights of Columbus Council # 7106.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th Street, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.