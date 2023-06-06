Richard “Dick” Day, Sr.

Richard “Dick” I. Day was born September 15, 1937 in Superior, WI the son of Lloyd Day and Marion Hunter and he passed away with family by his side June 2, 2023 at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital - Superior.

Dick married his first wife Kathleen “Kay” Day and raised four children: Rick, Kristie, Mike and Heidi. They celebrated 34 years of marriage before her passing.

Dick married Debbie Udeen and celebrated 25 years of marriage before his passing.

He was a US Navy veteran and returned home to become a firefighter with the Superior Fire Department for 30 years and retired as Assistant Fire Chief. Dick continued to work after retiring from the fire department first as a liquor salesman and then later with PTI Transport shuttling railroad personnel. He never quit working and he had a desire to serve people his entire life.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd, and Marion; his first wife, Kay and his daughter, Heidi.

Dick will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his children, Rick (Kim) Day, Kristie (Brian) Christensen and Mike (MaryBeth) Day; his wife Debbie and her children, Staci (Matt) Johnson, Danielle (Luke) Severson and Becky (John) Herubin; four grandchildren, six great grandchildren and seven step grandchildren; his sister, Kathleen (the late Richard) Hunter; brother, Bob (the late Bonnie) Day; brother in-law, Bob (Bobbie) Keeler; sister in-law, Sue (Al) Hauser; sister in-law, Sandy (the late Kevin) Harty brother in-law, Fred (Bunchy) Thomson, brother in-law, Frank (the late Diane) Desantis and numerous nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the doctors and staff at Essentia in Superior for their wonderful care. A special thank you to EIi for his compassion during Dick’s final hours.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, 4:00-7:00 pm at Shamrock Pizza, 5825 Tower Avenue, Superior.

A Private burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery with honors provided by the Superior Fire Department and the Richard I Bong American Legion Post #435 honor guard.

Arrangements entrusted to Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., Superior, WI.