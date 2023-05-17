“A Life Well Lived”

Richard “Dick” Byrnes, 86, lifelong Superior resident, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Superior, WI.

He was born January 6, 1937, the son of Emmett and Theresa (Brochu) Byrnes.

Dick graduated from Cathedral High School in Superior, WI, class of 1955. He was united in marriage to Karyn Benner on July 13, 1957. They celebrated sixty-one years of marriage before her passing in 2018.

Dick was hired by Cargill Elevators as a foreman and was promoted to Grain Superintendent. He retired from Cargill after 37 years of hard work.

He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Superior. In his early years Dick enjoyed fishing, especially off the pier across from his house in Billings Park. Many things brought laughter and joy to his life, including pontoon boat rides and weekly dinners with friends. Dick was an avid card player, played gin weekly and had a poker club in Superior and Arizona, where he and Karyn lived for many years. They enjoyed remodeling and redecorating many homes throughout their married life. Dick will be loved and missed by all who knew him and remembered for his witty sense of humor. We will miss his love of life and his laughter.

Dick is survived by his daughters, Deb (Randy) Else, Superior, WI, Linda Byrnes, Superior, WI and Sandy Byrnes, Phoenix, AZ; and granddaughters, April Patterson, Minneapolis, MN and Raquel Else, Duluth, MN.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Karyn, and brothers Bill and Michael Byrnes.

Visitation will begin at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2316 E. 4th Street in Superior, and will continue until the 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. James Tobolski as celebrant.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Superior.

Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th St in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or sign the online guest book, visit their website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com