It is with great sadness we announce the death of Rhonda Mae Sande (née Matta), 60, of Duluth, after a valiant fight against cancer on June 30, 2023. She was surrounded by friends and family.

Rhonda is survived by her husband Dave Sande, her brother Thomas Matta (Carrie Baumann-Matta), and her step-son Glenn Sande. She was predeceased by her mother Anna Marie Matta (née Roy) and her father Ronald Mathew Matta.

Rhonda grew up in Duluth and graduated from Duluth Central High School in 1980, where she was an active member in the school’s choir program. She started her musical journey learning accordion at Johnny’s Music in West Duluth, where she quickly moved through the ranks to join the renowned Duluth Accordionaires. She was a member of the Duluth-Superior Symphony Orchestra Chorus, as well as the choir of the Pilgrim Lutheran Church of Superior.

She worked in publishing for most of her career, starting with Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, Inc. Her most recent and valued position was at North Coast Media, LLC. Her family is forever grateful to her boss and friend Pete Seltzer, and her coworkers for their compassionate and generous support.

There will be a visitation at Kenwood Lutheran Church in Duluth on July 19, 2023 at 12:00pm with a service at 1:00pm, followed by gathering in the church fellowship hall.