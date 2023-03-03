Raymond W. Aiken, 75, of Superior, died on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospice in Duluth.

He was born on March 9, 1947, the son of Lawrence and Mercedes (Buffalo) Aiken and was a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps, including 13 months in Vietnam.

On April 4, 1970, Raymond Aiken and JoAnn Kappedal were united in marriage in Fosston, MN.

Ray worked as an industrial electrician for ME International, Duluth.

He enjoyed beading, spending time on the computer listening to oldies, spending time outdoors whether it was riding his Harley Davidson, lawn mower or being on the deck with something on the grill. Most important to Ray was visiting with friends and family. However, his greatest passion was being with his great-granddaughter, Raigen.

Preceding him in death were his parents; son, Stephan; brothers, Ronald (Lillian) and Lawrence; and sister, Annie Boursaw.

Ray is survived by his wife of 52 years, JoAnn; children, Ray and Kris, both of Superior, and Anthony of Shakopee, MN; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and sisters, Dorothy (John) Cotter of Pennsylvania, Margaret (Paul) Chiles and Karen (Cletus) Shaw, both of Cloquet, MN.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 5th from Noon until 2:00 p.m. at Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N. 19th Street, Superior, with military honors at 2:00 p.m. accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435.

The family wishes to thank St. Luke’s Hospice and the 5E ICU staff for their wonderful care.

