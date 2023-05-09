Ray A. Miller Jr

Ray A. “Raymer” Miller Jr., 69, lifelong area resident, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth, MN. He was born on September 18, 1953, in Superior, WI, the son of Ray Sr. and Arlis (Doolittle) Miller.

Ray served in the United States Army and was a painter for many years.

He was a collector of antiques and loved classic hot rods. In his free time, Ray loved to hunt and ice fish in the winter months. But more than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Ray is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Rasmussen, Sarah Miller, and Arlee Miller; son Harley (Margaret) Miller; five grandchildren; brothers Gene Miller and Alvin (Sherry Woodhall) Miller; sister Gail Kremer; special niece and caregiver Angie (Chuck Curtis) Skylondz; and nephew Ryan (Mallory) Miller.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Roadhouse Bar, 9050 East County Road B, Hawthorne, WI, from 12:00 to 5:00 PM.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior, is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.