Ralph William McGraw, third child and only son born to Ralph Clarence and Jeannette Geddert McGraw, was born March 1, 1946 in Superior, WI. He was nicknamed “Bill” because his father said, “he came on the first of the month.”

Ralph served his country as a Boy Scout, a Civil Air Patrol and a member of the US Army. He moved to So. St. Paul, where he raised his family and worked at 3M for over 30 years.

Ralph had a passion for sailing and a love for the water. Once retired, he moved to his lake home in Hayward, WI. He drove school bus for the LCO, before being diagnosed with AML in December 2022. He lost his battle with Leukemia on August 2, 2023 with family by his side.

Preceding Ralph were his parents, and his sisters Sandra and Annette (Roland Mills). Surviving him are his children, Eric (Annette) and Kelly (Alyn), his sisters Mary Peterson, Kathy Gayken and Pam, several nieces and nephews, and friend Doug.

Graveside Service to be held September 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Superior, WI (Military Square).