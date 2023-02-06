Paulette J. Grymala, 63, lifelong Superior resident died peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, MN with loving family by her side.

She was born in Superior, May 26, 1959, the daughter of Paul and Patricia (Gronski) Martineau.

She graduated from Superior Senior High School, class of 1977.

Paulette was united in marriage to Alex “Axel” Grymala in Las Vegas, NV on February 25, 1993, and they were soon to celebrate thirty years of marriage.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Superior.

Paulette was a longtime employee with the City of Superior retiring after more than thirty years of dedicated service.

She was a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

Above all, Paulette will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Alex Grymala, Superior, WI; daughter, Becca (Paul) Narverud; Bloomington, MN; sons, Travis (Stephanie Kolodge) Krause, Superior, WI, and Jim Grymala, Hawthorne, WI; grandchildren, Nora and Beckett Narverud, and Katie Grymala; mother, Patricia “Pat” Martineau, Superior, WI; sisters, Rita (Jim) Stariha, Susan Ksicinski, Mary Jo (Rob) Fitzgerald, Pam Olaf, Barbara (Cliff Ellsworth) Martineau, all of Superior, WI and Eileen (Jeff Maki) Martineau, of Brule, WI and special sister, Cindy Gronski, of Superior, WI and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Martineau; nephew, Seth Stariha, and brother-in-law, Leo Watnemoe.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 13, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2316 E. 4th Street in Superior, and will continue until the 12:00 PM Memorial Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. James Tobolski as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery at a later date.

Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Paulette’s name to the St. Luke’s Foundation, 1000 E. 1st Street #102, Duluth, MN 55805.

The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th Street in Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit www.lenroot-maetzold.com.