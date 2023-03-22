Paul M. Arnovich, 80, of Superior, died Thursday March 16, 2023, at Spooner Health in Spooner, WI.

Paul was born in Corvallis, Oregon on December 30, 1942, the son of Hyman and Eva (Wolk) Arnovich. He graduated from Superior Central High School with the class of 1960 and went on to earn his Master’s Degree in Education from UW- Superior.

He served his country enlisting in the US Army.

He worked for many years as a History and Political Science Teacher at Cloquet High School where he also coached tennis and girls’ softball. He was loved by his students and received a plaque from the class of 1984, acknowledging him “As a patient, unique social studies teacher, who helped us understand our role as citizens.”

Paul was an excellent baseball player and fast pitch softball player. He was an avid curler and had won the Northwest Bonspiel with his men’s team and the Dunlop Mixed Bonspiel. He had served as president of the Superior Curling Club. He also enjoyed golfing. Paul loved attending sporting events for his sons and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Steve Arnovich.

Paul is survived by his son, Jeff (Tracy) Arnovich of Duluth; grandchildren, Austin, Blake, and Aili Arnovich; sisters, Roberta Kremer of Vancouver, BC and Jan (Gene Mitchell) Arnovich of Madison; nephew, Hayden Kremer; friend and former spouse, Elaine Arnovich, Superior; and daughter-in-law, Candy (Jeff) Cushman, Superior.

A graveside service was held at the Superior Hebrew Cemetery.

A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be held on Friday, April 7th beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Aces on 29th, 2827 Oakes Ave, Superior, WI 54880.

If desired, memorials may be made to The 14 Foundation, Friends of Steve Arnovich Charity Foundation, 3105 Hughitt Ave., Superior, WI 54880.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.