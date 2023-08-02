Patricia Van Ert transitioned into her new life as an ancestor. Patricia was born on June 21, 1960 in Superior, Wisconsin. She was a citizen of the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa (Ojibwe). After high school, her path took her to the Twin Cities. Patricia volunteered by cooking for Grace House residents and hosting a youth poetry group at the Dale Library. On July 11th, after a 10yr battle with Amyloidosis, Patricia passed away surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded by her brother Scott Van Ert. She is survived in this world by her daughters Kelsey Van Ert & Laura McPeak, mother Marjorie Ellison, father Gerald Van Ert Sr, brother Gerald Van Ert Jr, Mary Rhatigan, and many friends. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, August 9th, at 6pm, at All Nations Indian Church, 1515 E 23rd Street in Minneapolis. There will be food, poetry, and art making.