Patricia “Pickle” Flowers

Patricia Ann Flowers, “Pickle”, 84, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Twin Ports Health Services, in Superior, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She was born November 26, 1938, the daughter of George and Esther (Olson) Cole and was raised in the Superior area.

Pickle married her high school sweetheart, John “Joe” Flowers on October 27, 1956, celebrating 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2011.

In her prime, Pickle decorated for many local events and reupholstered furniture out of her home. She is remembered as the neighborhood grandma and homemaker creating the tastiest meals from scratch, and hosting the most memorable birthday parties. She would always light up a room, without even knowing it. Her talents, enthusiasm, and kindness made her who she was.

She is survived by her two sisters, Carol Lambert of Orlando, FL, and Bonnie Rae O’Leary of Connecticut, and four daughters, Patty “Pixie” Flowers of Coon Rapids, MN, Peggy (Dave) Connolly of Superior, WI, Kris “Cricket” (Ken) Lundgren of Superior, WI, and Kari (David) Hoven of Isanti, MN. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, Tony (Rachel) Rainaldo, John Rainaldo, Mike (Larissa) Connolly, Maria Connolly (Brady McDonald), Kaci Lundgren, Cole (Alyssa) Lundgren, Jaymes (Tiana) Hoven, Katy (Billy) Blossom, and Anna (Zakk Bjork), and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Per her wishes, she will be buried in a pickle jar during a private ceremony. A celebration of life may be held at a later time.

