Patricia ‘Patty’ Lundgren

Patricia ‘Patty’ J. Lundgren, 72, lifelong resident of Superior, died Wednesday April 19, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Patty was born in Superior on March 16, 1951, the daughter of Joseph and Marge (Koenig) Trisko. She married Thomas Lundgren on Jan 3, 1970, and they recently celebrated 53 years of marriage.

She had worked at various restaurants in Superior and also owned East End Spur for 14 years with her husband, Tom.

Patty enjoyed golfing, going to the casino, and traveling. She was the ‘World’s Greatest Cook’ and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Patty is survived by her husband, Tom; children, Jason (Beth) Lundgren of Superior and Heidi (Brett) Maciejeski of Superior; grandchildren, Olivia and Luke Lundgren; siblings, John Trisko of Superior, Debra Wachtler of Minong, Denise (Jerry) Noonan of South Range, and Judy (Blane) Tom of West Bend, WI; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Kenneth Moe, James (Dorothy) Lundgren, and Marilyn James Wickstrom; many nieces, nephews, extended family; and her special puppy, Winnie.

A private family service will be held. Please join the family for sharing memories of Patty on Saturday April 29th after 4:00p.m. at Shamrock Pizza, 5825 Tower Ave., Superior.

The family would like to give a special thank you to St. Luke’s Hospice and all the caring nurses, especially Jean.

If desired, memorials in Patty’s name may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E Ohio St. Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 or www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.

Downs Funeral Home, 1617 N 19th St., is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.downsfh.com.