Patricia M. Kreminski, age 90, of Superior, WI passed away Jan 26, 2023. Pat was born July 21, 1932 to parents, John and Genevieve Chandler.

She loved family gatherings, hugging grandkids and watching the Green Bay Packers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Bernard Chmieleski, Mike Parks, and John Kreminski; eldest son, Bernard “Benny” Chmieleski; and sister, Geraldine Kessler.

Pat is survived by her children, Debra (Dennis) Tyson, Colleen (Donny) Popoe, Daniel (Evie) Chmieleski, and Anthony Parks; brother, Richard (Kathy) Chandler; grandchildren, Melissa Schneider, Crystal Tyson, and Don Popoe.

We would like to give special thanks to the staff at Villa Marina for taking such good care of Pat in her final days.

Pat’s request was to have a Celebration of Life at the Village Bowl (South Superior) at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023. A Graveside Service will be held this spring.